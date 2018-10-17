ASUS ZenFone Max M1 Hands-on [Images]

After the success of the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India, the company has launched its tone down variant – the ASUS ZenFone Max M1 unveiled today at an event held in Delhi. The ZenFone Max M1 is an entry-level budget smartphone featuring battery worth 4,000 mAh and a Snapdragon CPU priced at ₹7,499.

ASUS ZenFone Max M1 Specifications

Model: ASUS_X00PD

ASUS_X00PD Display: 5.5-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

5.5-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5.0

Android 8.0 Oreo, ZenUI 5.0 Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) SoC, 28nm

1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) SoC, 28nm GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Memory: 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB internal, microSD support (dedicated)

32 GB internal, microSD support (dedicated) Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.0, Portrait mode, single LED flash

13 MP f/2.0, Portrait mode, single LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP, Portrait mode, LED flash

8 MP, Portrait mode, LED flash Cellular: 4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,000 mAh Li-Po, non-removable

4,000 mAh Li-Po, non-removable Price: ₹7,499

The ASUS ZenFone Max M1 sports a 5.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of HD+ i.e. (1440 x 720 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 16:10. About the design of the phone, you don’t get a notch here and the build is all plastic, feels light in weight. You also get a fingerprint scanner on the back which is a great addition for a phone at this price.

The specs include a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) coupled with 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. If you are looking for better specs, you will find phones with newer generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor in this range.

As for the cameras on the phone, you will find a single 13 MP rear camera with LED flash. There is an 8 MP selfie camera on the front side with an LED flash and it supports face unlock. Surprised to know that the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 uses a dual camera while the ZenFone Max M1 relies on a single camera. However, both the cameras support portrait mode which blurs the background and keeps the object in focus.

It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery seems to be the main highlight of the phone and it lasts about 2 days as claimed by ASUS. On the software side, the ZenFone Max M1 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with ZenUI on top and comes with Android security patch level dated 5th August 2018.

The left side offers a dual-SIM tray with dual nano SIM card options and a separate microSD card slot. The right side offers a power key and volume control, the top offers a 3.5 mm audio jack while the bottom has a micro USB port, loudspeakers, and microphone.

The price for the ASUS ZenFone Max M1 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB variant which is the only variant available starts at Rs .

Will you go for this phone or its elder sibling ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1? Tell us under the comments?