ASUS ZenFone Max M1 launched in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display, 13 MP camera and 4000 mAh battery

Back in April this year, Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India with a starting price of ₹10,999. This smartphone was very well received in India because of its price and the hardware on offer. Well now today, at an event held in New Delhi, ASUS has launched a new smartphone in India called ASUS ZenFone Max M1.

The ASUS ZenFone Max M1 is a budget smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC that’s paired with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs ZenUI 5.0 out-of-the-box that’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo. However, ASUS didn’t share any details regarding the Android Pie update for the ZenFone Max M1.

The ASUS ZenFone Max M1 sports a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 18:9, resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels, and a contrast ratio of 800:1. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass atop. That said, the ZenFone Max M1 comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 82% and boasts a metallic finish.

For photography, the ASUS ZenFone Max M1 features a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Both the cameras have f/2.0 aperture and come with Portrait Mode that lets you capture photos with blurred background.

THe ZenFone Max M1 comes with fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock, and is offered in two colors – Black and Gold. The smartphone also ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which is one of its marquee features. The battery on the ZenFone Max M1 supports Reverse Charging so that you can charge other devices using the ZenFone Max M1.

ASUS ZenFone Max M1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved glass

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P Lens, PDAF, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Beauty Mode, HDR, Portrait Mode and LED flash

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wii-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 100 GB Google Drive free cloud storage Colors: Black, Gold

ASUS ZenFone Max M1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹7499 (introductory price)

₹7499 (introductory price) Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart

