ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 launched in India with 5.45-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 430 SoC and 3000 mAh battery

At an event held in New Delhi, Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched the ZenFone Max M1 in India with an introductory price of ₹7499. However, the ZenFone Max M1 is not the only smartphone that ASUS launched in India today. Alongside the ZenFone Max M1, ASUS also launched the ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 in the country.

The ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 is a toned down variant of the ZenFone Max M1. While both the smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 430 SoC, the ZenFone Lite L1 comes with 2 GB RAM as opposed to the 3 GB RAM on the ZenFone Max M1. Furthermore, the ZenFone Max M1 comes with 32 GB of internal storage, but, the ZenFone Lite L1 comes with 16 GB of internal storage. However, the smartphone does come with a dedicated slot for microSD card so that you can further expand the storage if you want.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Lite L1 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back just like the ZenFone Max M1. But, for selfies and video calls, it comes with a 5 MP camera on the front instead of 8 MP seen on the ZenFone Max M1.

That said, the ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 boasts a 5.45-inch 18:9 display like the ZenFone Max M1 that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. Besides, it also comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 82%, while also flaunting a metallic finish.

The ZenFone Lite L1 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner like the ZenFone Max M1, but it does come with face unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face. Lastly, the smartphone comes in Black and Gold colors, and comes packed with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps fuels the entire package.

ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India and Availability

₹5999 (introductory price) Availability: To be available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 Offers