Huawei Band 3 Pro announced with AMOLED display, built-in GPS and water resistance

Yesterday, at an event in London, Chinese technology brand Huawei announced the Mate 20, the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 X, and the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS smartphones. In addition to these smartphones, Huawei also announced its smartwatch called Watch GT. But, the Watch GT isn’t the only wearable that Huawei announced at its London event. Alongside the Watch GT, Huawei also announced the Huawei Band 3 Pro.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is not just a wearable. It’s a fitness tracker. It comes with features like Huawei TruSeen 3.0 that monitors the heart rate of the user. This is done using the IR sensors for accuracy. In addition to this, the Band 3 Pro also comes with Huawei TruSleep 3.0 that tracks the sleep patterns of the users, and give personalized suggestions to improve the quality of sleep.

Apart from heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, the Huawei Band 3 Pro also tracks other activities like walking, running and swimming. The band also comes with built-in GPS to measure the distance ran by the user.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is also waterproof up to 50 meters and offers different swimming data like calories burnt, number of turns, average SWOLF, and more.

The Band 3 Pro features a 0.95-inch color AMOLED touchscreen display that has a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. The display is covered with 2.5D curved glass atop, and, it’s needless to say that it shows different information like time, date, message and call notifications, and more.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro comes in three colors – Obsidian Black, Space Blue, and Quicksand Gold – and, it ships with a 100 mAh battery that keeps it up and running.

Huawei Band 3 Pro Features

0.95-inch color AMOLED display with 240 x 120 pixel resolution

Applo 3 micro-processor

384 KB RAM

1 MB ROM, 16 MB Flash

Detached PPG cardiotachometer, IR Sensor

Heart Rate Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Activity Tracking

Waterproof at a depth of up to 50 meters

Bluetooth 4.2

App, call and message notification

100 mAh battery

Huawei Band 3 Pro Price and Availability