Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 launched in India with 5.7-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera

Back in early April this year, Japanese tech giant Panasonic launched the Eluga Ray 550 smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹8999. The Eluga Ray 550 was the first Panasonic smartphone in India that came with 18:9 display. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Eluga Ray series smartphones in India with the launch of a new smartphone – the Panasonic Eluga Ray 530.

Like the Eluga Ray 550, the Eluga Ray 530 is also a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739WA quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and also comes with the company’s AI-powered app called Arbo Hub.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 features a 5.7-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone also boasts a body with metallic finish. Having said that, the Eluga Ray 530 rocks a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front for photography. It also comes with 32 GB of internal storage, while also allowing the users to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Eluga Ray 530 has a fingerprint scanner at the back for security and authentication, but, it also comes with Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. The smartphone is offered in Black and Blue colors, and it comes with a 3000 mAh battery underneath that keeps the lights on.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6739WA quad-core processor

RAM: 3 GB

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) display

Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Arbo Hub

Colors: Black, Blue

Battery: 3000 mAh

