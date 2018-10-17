Vivo Z3 announced with 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and IR Face Unlock

Last weekend, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo Z3i smartphone in China with Helio P60 SoC and waterdrop notch display. Well now, Vivo has further expanded its offering under the Z series with the launch of Vivo Z3 smartphone.

The Vivo Z3 looks almost the same as the Z3i. In fact, the hardware underneath is also very much similar to the hardware on the Z3i. The Z3 boasts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. As a result, the Vivo Z3 achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% which is impressive. That said, the Z3 also comes with a notch up top, but it’s not the one you see on iPhone X. Instead, the notch on the Vivo Z3 is in the shape of a waterdrop, which personally speaking, is less annoying.

That said, the Vivo Z3 comes with a 3D back having a glossy finish. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC. But, there’s another variant of the Z3 that comes with Snapdragon 670 SoC. The Snapdragon 670 variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, whereas, the Snapdragon 710 variant comes with 6 GB RAM and is offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

The photography department on the Vivo Z3 is managed by dual cameras – 16 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with a 12 MP single camera on the front. As one would expect, the Z3 also comes with some AI-based camera features in tow.

The Vivo Z3 comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, but it also comes with IR-based Face Unlock that scans 1024 facial points to unlock the smartphone. This makes it easier to unlock the smartphone using your face in low-light conditions.

In addition to IR Face Unlock, the Vivo Z3 also comes with 4D Game Shock (translated from Chinese) that should entice mobile gamers. The 4D Game Shock feature provides force feedback on different events while playing games, thus offering a more immersive gaming experience to the user.

The Vivo Z3 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is offered in Blue, Black and Pink colors, and ships with a 3315 mAh battery with support for Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

Vivo Z3 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 670/710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 670/710 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB (with Snapdragon 670 variant), 6 GB (with Snapdragon 710 variant)

4 GB (with Snapdragon 670 variant), 6 GB (with Snapdragon 710 variant) Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with Snapdragon 670 and 710 variant), 128 GB (with Snapdragon 710 variant)

64 GB (with Snapdragon 670 and 710 variant), 128 GB (with Snapdragon 710 variant) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, 4D Game Shock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, 4D Game Shock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant Colors: Blue, Black, Pink

Blue, Black, Pink Battery: 3315 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Vivo Z3 Price and Availability

Price of Snapdragon 670 variant: ¥1598 (around $230/₹16,969)

¥1598 (around $230/₹16,969) Price of Snapdragon 710 variant with 64 GB storage: ¥1898 (around $273/₹20,155)

¥1898 (around $273/₹20,155) Price of Snapdragon 710 variant with 128 GB storage: ¥2298 (around $331/₹24,402)

¥2298 (around $331/₹24,402) Availability: Available for purchase in China from November 1

