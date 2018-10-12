Vivo Z3i launched with 6.3-inch waterdrop notch display, Helio P60 SoC and dual rear cameras

Late last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the V11 in India with a price tag of ₹22,990. Well now, the company has launched the Vivo Z3i which is nothing but a re-branded version of the V11.

The Vivo Z3i is a re-branded version of the V11, but, there are some minor differences between the two. Just like the V11, the Z3i also sports a 6.3-inch display that has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, and a waterdrop shaped notch atop.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 SoC that’s mated to 6 GB RAM. On the software front, the smartphone runs Funtouch OS 4.5 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. That said, while the V11 comes with 64 GB of internal storage, the Z3i comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Another difference between the V11 and the Z3i is in the camera department. The V11 comes with 16 MP and 5 MP cameras at the back and a 25 MP camera on the front, but, the Z3i comes with 16 MP and 2 MP cameras at the back along with a 24 MP camera on the front.

The back of the Z3i is also home to a fingerprint scanner, but, the smartphone also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face. Lastly, the Vivo Z3i comes in Millennium Pink and Aurora Blue colors, and it comes packed with a 3315 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Vivo Z3i Specifications

CPU: Helio P60 octa-core processor

Helio P60 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView LCD Display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash

16 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with AI Backlight HDR, AI Face Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant Colors: Millennium Pink, Aurora Blue

Millennium Pink, Aurora Blue Battery: 3315 mAh

Vivo Z3i Price and Availability

Price: ¥2398 (around $346/₹25,505)

¥2398 (around $346/₹25,505) Availability: Available for purchase in China

Source