Nokia X7 (7.1 Plus) specs revealed through benchmarking website

We have been hearing about the Nokia 7.1 Plus since the past few weeks. HMD Global was expected to announce the Nokia 7.1 Plus last week at its event in London. But that didn’t happen, as the company instead announced the Nokia 7.1. However, that doesn’t mean the Nokia 7.1 Plus doesn’t exist. In fact, it has made an appearance on a popular benchmarking site revealing key specifications.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus, which will be called Nokia X7 in China, has been spotted on Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6 GB RAM, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone also made a score of 1827 and 5937 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus also received TENAA certification last month, hinting at an imminent China launch. The TENAA listing also revealed specifications of the Nokia 7.1 Plus. According to TENAA, the Nokia 7.1 Plus, which will be called X7 in China, sports a 6.18-inch display that has a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone comes with dual cameras – 12 and 13 MP – at the back, along with a 20 MP camera on the front.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus will be available in 64 and 128 GB storage options, but users will have the option to expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card. The smartphone will also come packed with a 3400 mAh battery that will keep the entire package up and running.

Nokia 7.1 Plus Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) display

Rear Camera: 12 MP + 13 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP

Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Colors: Red, Silver, Blue

Battery: 3400 mAh

With Nokia 7.1 Plus (X7) appearing on both TENAA and Geekbench, it now remains to be see when HMD Global makes it official.

