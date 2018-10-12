Mobile Phones / Tablets

iVOOMi Z1 – Hands-on with one of the cheapest notched display smartphone [Images]

By Divyang Makwana
iVOOMi, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched its budget smartphone in India – the iVOOMi Z1 featuring a notch on the display following the latest trend in the smartphone industry. This is the company’s first smartphone to offer a notch screen, the price starts at Rs 6,999, however, it’s currently available at Rs 6,499 on the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-3

iVOOMi Z1 Specifications

  • Display: 5.67-inch IPS notched Display, HD+ resolution (1498 x 720 pixels), Full Lamination, 2.5D curved glass
  • Software: Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
  • CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739W SoC, 64-bit
  • GPU: PowerVR GE8100
  • Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3
  • Storage: 16 GB internal, expandable microSD card
  • Main Camera: 13 MP, Sony sensor with 5P lens, soft LED flash
  • Selfie Camera: 8 MP, face recognition
  • Connectivity: micro USB port, 3.5 mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
  • Cellular: 4G LTE, dual micro SIM,
  • Battery: 2,800 mAh
  • Price: Rs 6,999

This is probably one of the cheapest smartphones with a notch, the iVOOMi sports a 5.67-inch notched display with a 2.5D curved glass. The screen uses an HD+ resolution (1498 x 720 pixels) and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers a unibody design made of plastic, the back has a matte finish surface and the back cover is removable.

Specs include a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6739W SoC paired with 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB internal storage with support for microSD card. The specifications are entry-level and are just good for basic use, phones in similar range may offer better specs such as the Realme C1 with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

On the camera’s front, the iVOOMi equips a 13 MP rear camera using the Sony IMX135 CMOS sensor and 5P lens with soft LED flash. The front side carries a 5 MP selfie camera with 4P lens and supports face recognition for unlocking the phone.

Surprisingly, the iVOOMi Z1 offers a fingerprint scanner on the rear side and at this price, it’s a great addition to the phone. In this range, most of the phones do not offer a fingerprint scanner onboard.

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-10

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-9

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-12

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-8

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-11

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-7

The iVOOMi Z1 is fueled by a battery worth 2,800 mAh and it’s replaceable by opening the back cover. It supports dual SIM functionality with two micro-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot (dedicated). It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo laced with SmartMe OS version 3.0.

On the bottom, the phone offers loudspeakers and a microphone under the two grills. The top offers a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The right side has a power key and volume control.

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-1

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-0

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-5

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-2

iVoomi-Z1-Hands-on-Review-Images-6

It is worth noting that the iVOOMi Z1 looks like the rest of the notch enabled Android phones (iPhones as well) while being priced on the lower side, the iVOOMi emerges with a notched design here. Do let us know what do you think about the iVOOMi Z1.