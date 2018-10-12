iVOOMi Z1 – Hands-on with one of the cheapest notched display smartphone [Images]

iVOOMi, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched its budget smartphone in India – the iVOOMi Z1 featuring a notch on the display following the latest trend in the smartphone industry. This is the company’s first smartphone to offer a notch screen, the price starts at Rs 6,999, however, it’s currently available at Rs 6,499 on the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

Display: 5.67-inch IPS notched Display, HD+ resolution (1498 x 720 pixels), Full Lamination, 2.5D curved glass

Yes, at the back CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739W SoC, 64-bit

16 GB internal, expandable microSD card Main Camera: 13 MP, Sony sensor with 5P lens, soft LED flash

This is probably one of the cheapest smartphones with a notch, the iVOOMi sports a 5.67-inch notched display with a 2.5D curved glass. The screen uses an HD+ resolution (1498 x 720 pixels) and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone offers a unibody design made of plastic, the back has a matte finish surface and the back cover is removable.

Specs include a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6739W SoC paired with 2 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB internal storage with support for microSD card. The specifications are entry-level and are just good for basic use, phones in similar range may offer better specs such as the Realme C1 with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

On the camera’s front, the iVOOMi equips a 13 MP rear camera using the Sony IMX135 CMOS sensor and 5P lens with soft LED flash. The front side carries a 5 MP selfie camera with 4P lens and supports face recognition for unlocking the phone.

Surprisingly, the iVOOMi Z1 offers a fingerprint scanner on the rear side and at this price, it’s a great addition to the phone. In this range, most of the phones do not offer a fingerprint scanner onboard.

The iVOOMi Z1 is fueled by a battery worth 2,800 mAh and it’s replaceable by opening the back cover. It supports dual SIM functionality with two micro-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot (dedicated). It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo laced with SmartMe OS version 3.0.

On the bottom, the phone offers loudspeakers and a microphone under the two grills. The top offers a micro USB port and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The right side has a power key and volume control.

It is worth noting that the iVOOMi Z1 looks like the rest of the notch enabled Android phones (iPhones as well) while being priced on the lower side, the iVOOMi emerges with a notched design here. Do let us know what do you think about the iVOOMi Z1.