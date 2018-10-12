Motorola One Power is the newest entrant in the Android One segment and hence, it features a stock Android interface. Stock Androids have a bad habit of not showing the battery percentage in the status bar by default and this is where people go mad over it if they can’t find it. How much the battery is left is one of the most viewed things on the phones and this guide will show you how you can display the battery percentage on the newly launched Motorola One Power.

How to view battery percentage on Motorola One Power

While you can simply do it using the Settings -> Battery, you still have the option in the System UI Tuner.

For the easy setting, head to the Settings and then Battery and tap the slider that says Battery percentage. This will enable the battery percentage in the status bar in the animated battery icon.

Alternately, you can do it in the System UI Tuner. To enable it, simply swipe from the top of the screen to bring the notifications panel and tap and hold on the Settings gear icon until you hear a quick buzz. Release it and you will see a toast notification saying ‘Congrats! System UI Tuner has been added to the Settings‘.

Now go to Settings -> System -> System UI Tuner at the bottom of the screen when you scroll to the end. Under that, tap the Status bar, and head to the Battery section. Tap the Battery and select Always show percentage option which will bring back the battery percentage in the status bar.

Well, that was all about how to view the battery percentage on the Motorola One Power. Do check our hands-on with the Motorola One Power as well as the unboxing video of it below.