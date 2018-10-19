Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone to be launched on October 23

Xiaomi sub-brand Black Shark launched its first gaming smartphone – called Black Shark – back in April this year. And now, the company is all set to launch its successor – Black Shark 2 – next week. Black Shark has announced that the Black Shark 2 will be launched on October 23 at an event in China.

Black Shark made this announcement by sharing a poster (attached above) on Chinese social network Weibo. The poster shared by Black Shark reveals that the Black Shark 2 will be launched next week on October 23. The launch event will start at 6 pm China time which will be 3.30 pm in India.

The Black Shark 2 received TENAA certification late last month. While the TENAA listing didn’t reveal all the specifications of this gaming smartphone, it did reveal that the smartphone will come with a 5.99-inch display and a 4000 mAh battery. The TENAA listing also had the phone’s image that revealed its design.

The image on TENAA revealed that the Black Shark 2 would look very similar to its predecessor, but, there are some differences between the two. First: the Black Shark 2 will have its fingerprint scanner located at the back instead of on the front below the display like its predecessor. Second: the dual rear cameras are stacked vertically in the center, unlike the Black Shark that have them in horizontal orientation.

A live image of the Black Shark 2 (attached above) has leaked online which corroborates the design of the smartphone.

There aren’t a lot many hardware details currently available about the Black Shark 2, but, the smartphone recently made an appearance on popular benchmarking site Geekbench which revealed it would come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8 GB RAM, and Android 8.1 Oreo. The Black Shark 2 also made a score of 2403 and 8389 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

Having said that, we don’t have to wait much to know everything there is to know about the Black Shark 2 as we are just a couple of days away from the launch now.

Source 1, 2 | Via