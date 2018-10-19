Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi is rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable update for more and more smartphones. However, this MIUI 10 Global Stable update doesn’t bring Android Pie to any of the smartphones that received it as it’s still based on Android Oreo. But, the company has finally rolled out the stable build of Android Pie update, and, the first smartphone to receive it is the Mi MIX 2S.

Xiaomi through its MIUI Twitter handle has announced the roll-out of Android Pie update for Mi MIX 2S. This makes Mi MIX 2S the first Xiaomi smartphone to get the Android Pie update. For those unaware, Android Pie is the latest version of Android which was released back in August this year. And, after more than two months from the release, the Mi MIX 2S is receiving the stable build of Android Pie. Well, this became possible because the Mi MIX 2S was one of the non-Google smartphones that were a part of Google’s Android P Beta Program.

#Android9 is coming! Mi MIX 2S is the first Xiaomi phone that supports Android 9. Welcome to upgrade and experience! pic.twitter.com/T0wOGQXA6N — MIUI (@miuirom) October 16, 2018

A detailed changelog of the Android Pie update for Mi MIX 2S is unavailable at press time, but, as this is an Android Pie update, it’s safe to say that it brings in features like adaptive battery, app actions, and more to the Mi MIX 2S. Not to forget features of Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 also being in tow.

The Mi MIX 2S was was launched back in late March this year with MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The Mi MIX 2S is a flagship smartphone which comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6/8 GB of RAM. The smartphone flaunts a 5.99-inch 18:9 Full-HD+ display, and, it rocks two 12 MP cameras at the back along with a single 5 MP camera on the front for photography. You can check out full specs of Mi MIX 2S down below.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (Android Pie rolling out)

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo (Android Pie rolling out) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass, DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, Sunlight Display, Night Display and Reading Mode

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass, DCI-P3 color gamut, 403 ppi pixel density, Sunlight Display, Night Display and Reading Mode Rear Camera: 12 MP (with wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS) + 12 MP (with telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with Dual Pixel Auto-focus, Hardware-level Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection, Dynamic Bokeh and LED flash

12 MP (with wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, 4-axis OIS) + 12 MP (with telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with Dual Pixel Auto-focus, Hardware-level Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection, Dynamic Bokeh and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64/128/256 GB UFS 2.1 (256 GB storage on 8 GB RAM variant)

64/128/256 GB UFS 2.1 (256 GB storage on 8 GB RAM variant) SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC (multi-function), USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack), supports 43 network bands

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC (multi-function), USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack), supports 43 network bands Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Xiao AI Virtual Assistant, Google ARCore

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Xiao AI Virtual Assistant, Google ARCore Colors: Black, White

Black, White Battery: 3400 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 and support for Qi Wireless Charging

Are you a Mi MIX 2S user? Have you received the Android Pie update already? If yes, do share you experience with us in the comments down below.