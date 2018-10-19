Currently, there are a total of three Sony smartphones that are running Android Pie – the latest version of Android. The Sony Xperia XZ3 that was launched back in August came with Android Pie pre-installed, and, last week, Sony rolled out Android Pie update for Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact. Well now, Sony has announced that it will be upgrading three more of its smartphones with Android Pie next week.

Back in August, Sony shared a list of its smartphones that would get the Android Pie update. At that time, Sony said that it would start rolling out the Android Pie update from November. However, the company is ahead of its schedule, as it already rolled out Android Pie update for two of its smartphones. And now, Sony has said that it will update three more of its smartphones with Android Pie before October comes to an end.

Sony has announced that it will roll-out Android Pie update for Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact from October 26. Furthermore, Sony also said that the Android Pie update for Xperia XZ2 Premium will be rolled out from November 7.

Having said that, this leaves us with three Sony smartphones that are confirmed to get a pie of Android Pie – the Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra, and the Xperia XA2 Plus. Owners of these three smartphones will have to wait a bit more, as Sony has said that Android Pie update for these three smartphones will roll-out next year from March 4.

Here’s a summary of Android Pie roll-out schedule for Sony smartphones:

Xperia XZ Premium – October 26, 2018

Xperia XZ1 – October 26, 2018

Xperia XZ1 Compact – October 26, 2018

Xperia XZ2 Premium – November 7, 2018

Xperia XA2 – March 4, 2019

Xperia XA2 Ultra – March 4, 2019

Xperia XA2 Plus – March 4, 2019

Do you own any of the aforementioned Sony smartphones that are yet to receive the Android Pie update? If yes, we will make sure you are apprised of Android Pie update roll-out for these smartphones.

Source