Mountain View-based Internet giant Google released Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android – back in August. And soon after that, Japanese tech giant Sony shared a list of its smartphones that would get the Android Pie update. Well, after almost two months from then, Sony has finally started rolling out the Android Pie update.

Sony has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update for Xperia XZ2. The Xperia XZ2 was announced back in February this year during Mobile World Congress, and was running Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The Xperia XZ2 was also a part of Google’s Android P Beta program that has helped Sony roll-out the Android Pie update for this smartphone quickly.

The Android Pie update that’s rolling out to Xperia XZ2 carries build number 52.0.A.3.27 and weighs more than 1 GB in size. A detailed changelog of the Android Pie update for XZ2 is currently unavailable, but, in addition to upgrading the phone from Oreo to Pie, the update also bumps up the Android security patch level on Xperia XZ2 to October 1, 2018.

Apart from rolling out Android Pie for Xperia XZ2, Sony is also reportedly rolling out Pie for Xperia XZ2 Compact.

Sony is rolling out the Android Pie update over-the-air, and it should reach all the units within a week or two. If you don’t get the update notification even after that, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

