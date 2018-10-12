Honor

Honor 8C announced with 6.26-inch notched display, Snapdragon 632 SoC and 4000 mAh battery

By Sagar Bakre
Over a month ago, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched two new smartphones – Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Well now, the company has added one more smartphone under its portfolio of 8 series smartphones with the launch of Honor 8C.

honor-8c-2

The Honor 8C sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. This helps the smartphone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6%. The 8C also comes with 3D curved back that makes it comfortable to hold with one hand.

honor-8c-3

Under the hood, the Honor 8C comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The 8C is offered in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. However, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD. Oh, and yes, the 8C comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card, which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card in the phone at the same time.

The photography department on the Honor 8C is handled by dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And on the front, you get an 8 MP single camera for selfies and video calls. As is the case with other Honor smartphones, the 8C also comes with some AI-based camera features.

The Honor 8C comes in four colors – Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple. It also ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

Honor 8C Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 506
  • Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 2 MP (Monochrome, f/2.4) with Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 32/64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Nebula Purple
  • Battery: 4000 mAh

Honor 8C Price and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥1099 (around $159/₹11,748)
  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1399 (around $202/₹14,955)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from October 16. No word on availability in other markets

Source