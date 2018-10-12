Honor 8C announced with 6.26-inch notched display, Snapdragon 632 SoC and 4000 mAh battery

Over a month ago, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched two new smartphones – Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max. Well now, the company has added one more smartphone under its portfolio of 8 series smartphones with the launch of Honor 8C.

The Honor 8C sports a 6.26-inch IPS LCD notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. This helps the smartphone achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 86.6%. The 8C also comes with 3D curved back that makes it comfortable to hold with one hand.

Under the hood, the Honor 8C comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC that’s coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The 8C is offered in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB. However, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD. Oh, and yes, the 8C comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card, which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card in the phone at the same time.

The photography department on the Honor 8C is handled by dual cameras at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. And on the front, you get an 8 MP single camera for selfies and video calls. As is the case with other Honor smartphones, the 8C also comes with some AI-based camera features.

The Honor 8C comes in four colors – Aurora Blue, Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple. It also ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

Honor 8C Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

Honor 8C Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥1099 (around $159/₹11,748)

¥1099 (around $159/₹11,748) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1399 (around $202/₹14,955)

¥1399 (around $202/₹14,955) Availability: Goes on sale in China from October 16. No word on availability in other markets

