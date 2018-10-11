Honor India Announces Attractive deals on Honor smartphones on Amazon.in and Honor Store

Honor has announced attractive festive offers on its best selling smartphones at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and on Honor Store. Honor’s best performing gaming smartphone Honor Play will be available at an amazing offer during the six-day Amazon sale. Other Honor smartphones are also available at a discounted price.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will be running 6 days i.e. from 10th October to 15th October. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes live from tomorrow and Prime Members will have the luxury to get the early access to these offers from today 12 noon onwards.

These are the smartphones that are up for the offer (Vmall and Amazon)

The Honor Play with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be available at an attractive price of Rs 18,999 while the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 21,999 on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starting from 10th October 2018. Customers can also avail 10% Instant Discounts on SBI Debit and Credit cards.

The midrange contender, Honor 7C will offer a flat discount of Rs 2,000, the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 8,999 on Amazon India on 10th October 2018.

Offers On Honor Smartphones [Amazon]

Honor has also announced the exciting offers on the Honor store on the above two smartphones along with Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, and Honor 9 Lite.

The Honor 9N will offer a discount of Rs 1,000, the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 11,999. The Honor 9N will be available on 10th October 2018 on Honor Store during the sale period.

Honor’s budget range of smartphone – the Honor 7A and the Honor 7S will be available at Rs 7,999 and Rs 6,499 respectively. The Honor 9 Lite will be priced Rs 9,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. Both of them will be available on 11th October 2018.

To avail these offers, visit Honor’s Online Store.

Customers can also get Honor 7A and Honor 8 Pro at an offer price of Rs 1 during the sale. In addition, users can grab free coupons up to Rs 1,800 at the Honor Store.

Offers On Honor Smartphones [Honor Store- Vmall]