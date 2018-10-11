Late last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced Galaxy A7 (2018) – its first smartphone with triple rear cameras. And now today, Samsung has went a step ahead by announcing Samsung Galaxy A9 – world’s first smartphone with a whopping four rear cameras.

Yes folks, you read that right. The Samsung Galaxy A9 comes with four rear cameras, making it the first smartphone in the world to come with quad cameras at the back. The quad camera setup at the back on the Samsung Galaxy A9 consists of one 8 MP camera, one 10 MP camera, one 24 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera (top to bottom).

The 8 MP and 10 MP cameras have f/2.4 aperture, whereas, the 24 MP and 5 MP cameras have f/1.7 and f/2.2 aperture respectively.

The 8 MP camera comes with 120-degree Ultra-Wide angle lens. The 10 MP camera comes with telephoto lens offering 2x optical zoom. The 5 MP camera comes with depth sensor that lets you take photos with bokeh effect, while also letting you manually adjust the amount of bokeh. That said, the 24 MP camera is the primary camera with regular lens.

With that being said, for selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP single camera on the front having f/2.0 aperture.

Moving on from the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A9 comes with an unknown octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone comes in two different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. In terms of design, the Galaxy A9 looks similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018).

The Galaxy A9 boasts a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo, and ships with a 3800 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy A9, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics, said, “As a global leader in smartphone innovation, we understand the demand for meaningful innovation in a fast-paced world driven by visual communication. Building on our legacy in smartphone camera development we’re introducing next-generation technology across our entire Galaxy portfolio to give more consumers the opportunity to experience cutting-edge innovation. We’re excited to deliver on this promise and debut world leading smartphone camera technology with the Galaxy A9.”

Samsung Galaxy A9 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz octa-core processor

6/8 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 10 MP (f/2.4, telephoto lens, 2x optical zoom), 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Colors: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue, Bubblegum Pink

Samsung Galaxy A9 Price and Availability