Samsung Galaxy Book2 2-in-1 PC announced with Snapdragon 850, 12-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display and S Pen

Back in late February last year, at Mobile World Congress, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy Book 2-in-1 PC. Well, after more than a year and a half, Samsung has announced successor to the Galaxy Book – called Samsung Galaxy Book2.

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a 2-in-1 PC, meaning it can be used both as a tablet and as a laptop. The device sports a 12-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. The Galaxy Book2 comes bundled with a keyboard (having touchpad) that lets you use it as a laptop. The keyboard also doubles up as a screen cover to keep it protected.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850 octa-core processor that’s clocked at 2.96 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM. The device comes with 128 GB of internal storage, but it also comes with a microSD card slot to allow storage expansion.

In addition to the keyboard that doubles up as a screen cover, the Galaxy Book2 also comes bundled with S Pen that lets you quickly jot down notes or mark up documents with ease. Oh, and yes, unlike the S Pen that comes with Galaxy Note9, the S Pen bundled with Galaxy Book2 doesn’t need to be charged.

The Galaxy Book2 also comes with cameras to allow photography. At the back, the device sports an 8 MP camera, and on the front, it sports a 5 MP camera. Other features on the Galaxy Book2 include a fingerprint scanner and two AKG-tuned speakers with built-in Dolby Atmos.

To keep the lights on, the Galaxy Book2 ships with a battery that Samsung says can offer up to 20 hours of battery life. It also supports Adaptive Fast Charging that lets you juice it up quickly when needed.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy Book2, Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America, said, “The way the world works is undergoing an incredible transformation, and users need technology that keeps them connected and ready for anything when they’re out in the world getting things done. The Galaxy Book2 brings together Samsung’s hardware and connectivity leadership with innovations from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft for a two-in-one that uniquely delivers PC productivity and superior mobility.“

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Specifications

CPU: 2.96 GHz Snapdragon 850 octa-core processor

2.96 GHz Snapdragon 850 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Windows 10 in S Mode

Windows 10 in S Mode Display: 12-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels

12-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels Rear Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Front Camera: 5 MP

5 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4×4 MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x USB Type-C

Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4×4 MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 2x USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AKG-tuned Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Keyboard, S Pen

Fingerprint Scanner, AKG-tuned Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Keyboard, S Pen Battery: Up to 20 hours battery life (in S Mode)

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Price and Availability