Xiaomi Diwali 2018 Offers announced; Discounts of up to ₹3000 and more in tow

With Diwali just around the corner, different telecom operators and smartphone brands are coming up with offers to increase sales and lure customers into buying their products. Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi too has come up with discount offers on its smartphones to celebrate this festival of lights. Let’s take a look at what Xiaomi has on offer.

Xiaomi Diwali 2018 Discount Offers:

Xiaomi Mi A2 : ₹14,999 (discounted price) | ₹17,499 (launch price)

: ₹14,999 (discounted price) | ₹17,499 (launch price) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4 GB RAM variant : ₹12,999 (discounted price) | ₹15,999 (launch price)

: ₹12,999 (discounted price) | ₹15,999 (launch price) Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6 GB RAM variant : ₹14,999 (discounted price) | ₹17,999 (launch price)

: ₹14,999 (discounted price) | ₹17,999 (launch price) Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 : ₹26,999 (discounted price) | ₹37,999 (launch price)

: ₹26,999 (discounted price) | ₹37,999 (launch price) Xiaomi Redmi Y2 4 GB RAM variant: ₹10,999 (discounted price) | ₹13,499 (launch price)

In addition to offering a discount of up to ₹3000 on aforementioned smartphones, Xiaomi is also offering a cashback of ₹500 on purchases made through SBI credit cards, as well as vouchers worth ₹1000 from Paytm Mall.

These offers are live across Mi Home and Mi Preferred Partner Stores across the country, and will end on November 7.