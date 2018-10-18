Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 launched in India with 10.5-inch display, DeX support, S Pen and 7300 mAh battery

Back in early August this year, South Korean tech giant Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab S4 as a successor to the Galaxy Tab S3 that was announced last year at Mobile World Congress. Well, after more than two months from the announcement, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has finally made its debut in India.

The Galaxy Tab S4 boasts a 10.5-inch AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The display also has a pixel density of 287 ppi. In terms of build, the Galaxy Tab S4 rocks a glass-metal construction which means the front and back of the tablet are covered with glass, with the frames made out of metal.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S4 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC which is a flagship chip from last year. The Snapdragon 835 is mated to 4 GB RAM. The Galaxy Tab S4 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 256 GB. However, in India, Samsung has only launched the 64 GB storage variant. But don’t worry, as the tablet does come with a microSD card slot that lets you expand the storage up to 400 GB.

The Galaxy Tab S4 also comes with cameras for photography. At the back, the tablet has a 13 MP camera. And on the front, it has an 8 MP camera. The tablet doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Iris Scanner and Intelligent Scan for authentication and security.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is offered in Black and Gray colors, and, it comes packed with a massive 7300 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. The tablet also comes with features like AKG-tuned speakers (two each at the top and bottom) and Samsung DeX. Furthermore, it also comes with S Pen that lets you quickly jot down notes using the Screen-Off Memo feature. It can also be used to create personalized text messages with the help of Samsung Live Message feature.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy Tab S4, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung’s flagship tablet that is designed for people who want to do more on the go – from home to office and everywhere in between. With Galaxy Tab S4, we are introducing a premium tablet that makes lives easier and helps consumers perform their absolute best wherever they go. Paired with Samsung Dex and S Pen, Galaxy Tab S4 is designed for those who need something portable like a tablet yet capable like a PC. With the launch of new Galaxy Tab S4, we want to offer our consumers the ultimate combination of great productivity and immersive entertainment for their super tasking needs”.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Specifications

CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Samsung Experience 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 10.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 ppi pixel density

10.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Super AMOLED display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 287 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and 85-degree field-of-view

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1.12 µm pixel size and 85-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB 3.1 Type-C Other: Iris Scanner, Samsung DeX, Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned Speakers, S Pen

Iris Scanner, Samsung DeX, Dolby Atmos, AKG-tuned Speakers, S Pen Colors: Black, Gray

Black, Gray Battery: 7300 mAh with Fast Charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹57,900

₹57,900 Availability: Goes on sale from October 18 through Samsung Online Shop as well as offline stores across the country. Will be available for purchase through Amazon India from October 20

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Offers