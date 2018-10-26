Micromax Spark Go Android Go smartphone launched in India; Priced less than ₹4000

Back in May this year, Indian handset maker Micromax launched the Bharat Go Android Go smartphone in India with a price tag of ₹4399. And now, the company has further expanded its offering of Android Go smartphones in India with the launch of Micromax Spark Go.

The Micromax Bharat Go is an Android Go smartphone, and hence, it runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android that’s developed specially for entry-level smartphones with 1 GB or less amount of RAM.

Android Go also comes with apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Files Go and Gmail Go that are built from the scratch for low-end smartphones. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

Well, it must be already clear you to now that the Micromax Spark Go is an entry-level smartphone. It is powered by Spreadtrum’s SC9832E quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM. It features a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels, and comes with 8 GB of internal storage. But hey, fret not, as you do have the option to expand the storage via microSD card. In fact, the Micromax Spark Go comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time inside the phone.

In terms of optics, the Micromax Spark Go comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front – both of which are accompanied by flash. The smartphone comes with 4G VoLTE support and packs a 2000 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Micromax Spark Go Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832E quad-core processor

1.3 GHz Spreadtrum SC9832E quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB GPU: Mali-T720 MP1

Mali-T720 MP1 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display

5-inch FWVGA (854 x 480 pixels) display Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP with LED flash

2 MP with LED flash Internal Storage: 8 GB

8 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual (Micro + Nano)

Dual (Micro + Nano) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Silver, Rose

Silver, Rose Battery: 2000 mAh

Micromax Spark Go Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹3499

₹3499 Availability: Available on Flipkart

Micromax Spark Go Offers