HMD Global launched the Nokia 8110 4G and Nokia 3.1 Plus in India more than two weeks ago. And now, if the latest report is to be believed, then the next Nokia smartphone coming to India will be the Nokia 7.1.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 7.1 in India next month, will be priced under ₹30,00, and will be sold through online channels only. The Nokia 7.1 was announced earlier this month, and it was initially expected to launch in India on October 11, but HMD Global launched the Nokia 8110 4G and Nokia 3.1 Plus instead.

The Nokia 7.1 is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and it comes in two different memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The Nokia 7.1 boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo, and, being an Android One smartphone, it runs stock version of Android and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. You can check out full specs of the Nokia 7.1 down below.

Nokia 7.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4X

3/4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel

Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel Battery: 3060 mAh

The 3 GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.1 is priced at €319 which translates to around ₹26,550, and, the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at €349 which translates to around ₹29,050.

There’s no word from HMD yet regarding the launch of Nokia 7.1 in India.