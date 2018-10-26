Honor Magic 2 renders leaked online leave very little to imagine about it

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is all set to launch the Magic 2 next week on October 31, and, thanks to leaks and certifications, we already know quite a lot about this smartphone. Earlier this week, Honor even shared official images of the Magic 2 showing off its design, but, the renders that have leaked online now leave very little for us to imagine about it as far as the design is concerned.

The press renders of Honor Magic 2 (attached above and below) that have leaked online give us a very good look at the design of the smartphone. The renders reveal that the smartphone will come with an almost bezel-less design as there are no selfie cameras on the top bezel, which is only home to the earpiece.

The Honor Magic 2 will be coming with slide-out camera design akin to the OPPO Find X and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. The Magic 2 will come with dual front cameras, and both of them will be housed on the slider.

Round the back, the Honor Magic 2 will rock triple cameras that will be stacked vertically on the left side of the phone. The rear cameras will also have “AI VISION” written below them, and, the bottom of the phone will also have the Honor moniker.

These leaked renders confirm that the Honor Magic 2 will come in at least three gradient colors. Furthermore, the renders also reveal that the smartphone has its power button and volume rocker located on its right side.

As you can see, the Magic 2 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner on the front or back, but, the TENAA listing of the phone has confirmed that it will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. In addition to that, it will also probably come with 3D Face Recognition.

Honor Magic 2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed)

Kirin 980 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 LPDDR4X

6/8 LPDDR4X Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP (telephoto lens) with LED flash

16 MP + 24 MP + 16 MP (telephoto lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 2 TOF lenses for 3D Face Recognition

16 MP + 2 TOF lenses for 3D Face Recognition Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-display fingerprint scanner

In-display fingerprint scanner Battery: 3400 mAh with 40W Magic Charge Fast Charging

Now all that’s left for us to know about the Honor Magic 2 is its pricing, but there isn’t much we have to wait now as we will know that on October 31.

