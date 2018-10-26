Meizu Note8 announced with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 6-inch 18:9 display and 3600 mAh battery
Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu X8 mid-range smartphone in China. And now more than a month later, Meizu has expanded its portfolio of smartphones with the launch of Meizu Note8.
The Meizu Note8 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC that’s clocked at up to 1.8 GHz and is mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Flyme 7 which is based on Android Oreo, and has 64 GB of storage on-board.
The Meizu Note8 flaunts a 6-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, contrast ratio of 1500:1, and a pixel density of 403 ppi. The smartphone boasts metal construction, and comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. However, the Meizu Note8 also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.
The photography department on the Meizu Note8 is handled by dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 12 and 5 MP cameras, and on the front, you have an 8 MP single camera for selfies and video calls.
The Meizu Note8 is offered in four colors and ships with a 3600 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.
Meizu Note8 Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Flyme 7 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 In-Cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 6P custom lens, dual PDAF) + 5 MP (4P custom lens) with Portrait Mode and dual LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 4P custom lens and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Red
- Battery: 3600 mAh with mCharge Fast Charging
Meizu Note8 Price and Availability
- Price: ¥1298 (around $186/₹13,703)
- Availability: Goes on sale in China from November 1