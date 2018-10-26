Meizu Note8 announced with Snapdragon 632 SoC, 6-inch 18:9 display and 3600 mAh battery

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu X8 mid-range smartphone in China. And now more than a month later, Meizu has expanded its portfolio of smartphones with the launch of Meizu Note8.

The Meizu Note8 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC that’s clocked at up to 1.8 GHz and is mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Flyme 7 which is based on Android Oreo, and has 64 GB of storage on-board.

The Meizu Note8 flaunts a 6-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, contrast ratio of 1500:1, and a pixel density of 403 ppi. The smartphone boasts metal construction, and comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security. However, the Meizu Note8 also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

The photography department on the Meizu Note8 is handled by dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 12 and 5 MP cameras, and on the front, you have an 8 MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

The Meizu Note8 is offered in four colors and ships with a 3600 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Meizu Note8 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Flyme 7 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Flyme 7 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 In-Cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 In-Cell display, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 6P custom lens, dual PDAF) + 5 MP (4P custom lens) with Portrait Mode and dual LED flash

12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 6P custom lens, dual PDAF) + 5 MP (4P custom lens) with Portrait Mode and dual LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 4P custom lens and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 4P custom lens and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Black, Blue, Purple, Red

Black, Blue, Purple, Red Battery: 3600 mAh with mCharge Fast Charging

Meizu Note8 Price and Availability

Price: ¥1298 (around $186/₹13,703)

¥1298 (around $186/₹13,703) Availability: Goes on sale in China from November 1

Source