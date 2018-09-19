Meizu X8 goes official with 6.2-inch notched display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and dual rear cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu 16X today with Snapdragon 710 SoC, in-display fingerprint scanner and dual rear cameras. But, alongside the 16X, Meizu also launched the Meizu X8.

The Meizu X8 looks similar to the 16X, however, on X8, you have a fingerprint scanner below the dual cameras instead of the 6-ring LED flash found on the 16X. Speaking of LED flash, it’s located above the dual camera setup on the X8.

Under the hood, the Meizu X8 comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC running the show which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

The Meizu X8 sports a 6.2-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Oh, and yes, the display also has a notch up top. Moving on, the photography department on the X8 is handled by dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back along with a 20 MP single snapper on the front.

Unlike the Meizu 16X that comes with in-display fingerprint scanner, the Meizu X8 comes with a traditional fingerprint scanner that’s located on the back below the dual camera setup.

The Meizu X8 is offered in Black, White and Blue colors, and it ships with a 3210 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Meizu X8 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

GPU: Adreno 616

Operating System: Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 1500 : 1 contrast ratio and 401 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 12 MP (6P lens) + 5 MP (4P lens) with f/1.9 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, Smart Background Blur and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm

Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

SIM: Dual

Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Full-Screen Gestures, mEngine

Colors: Black, White, Blue

Battery: 3210 mAh

Meizu X8 Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥ 1598 (around $233/₹16,874)

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥ 1798 (around $262/₹18,986)

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥ 1998 (around $291/₹21,099)

Availability: To be available in China. No word on availability in other markets

