After WhatsApp, YouTube also makes its way to JioPhone and JioPhone 2

Back in early July this year, at its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance Jio announced that WhatsApp and YouTube would be available for JioPhone and JioPhone 2 from August 15. Well, neither WhatsApp nor YouTube was available for JioPhone or JioPhone 2 on August 15. However, WhatsApp made its way to both the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 last week. And now, YouTube is also finally available for both these VoLTE-enabled feature phones.

Several Twitter users, who own JioPhone and JioPhone 2, have reported of YouTube being available for their feature phones. Just like WhatsApp, YouTube is also available through the JioStore. To download YouTube on your JioPhone or JioPhone 2, just open this JioStore on your phone and select YouTube from the ‘Entertainment’ category. If you don’t see YouTube, make sure you are running the latest version of KaiOS on your JioPhone/JioPhone 2.

That said, YouTube and WhatsApp are not the only smartphone apps that are available for JioPhone/JioPhone 2. Apps like Google Maps and Google Assistant (in English and Hindi) are available too.

For those unaware, JioPhone was launched last year in July with a price tag of ₹1500, whereas, the JioPhone 2 was launched this year in July with an introductory price of ₹2999. The JioPhone 2 comes with a new design and looks like a BlackBerry phone from yesteryears, but, the hardware under the hood is almost the same as the one on JioPhone.

JioPhone Specifications

1.2 GHz SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor RAM: 512 MB

Mali-400 Operating System: KAI OS

2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240 pixels) display Rear Camera: 2 MP

0.3 MP Internal Storage: 4 GB

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single Nano SIM

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone, microUSB 2.0 Other: JioApps, Jio Assistant, Support for 22 Indian languages, Screen mirroring via JioMediaCable, Torchlight

Black Battery: 2000 mAh removable Li-Poly

JioPhone 2 Specifications