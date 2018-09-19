Meizu 16X announced with Snapdragon 710 SoC, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner and Dual Rear Cameras

Earlier last month, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus smartphones in China with Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner. And now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of 16 Series smartphones with the launch of Meizu 16X.

The Meizu 16X looks very much similar to the Meizu 16. In fact, the Meizu 16X is actually a toned down version of the Meizu 16. The Meizu 16 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC whereas the 16X is powered by Snapdragon 710 which is kind of a lite variant of the 845 in layman terms. That said, while the Meizu 16 comes with 6 and 8 GB RAM options, the 16X only comes with 6 GB of RAM. But, like the 16, the 16X is offered in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

The Meizu 16X sports a 6-inch AMOLED display having an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. For photography, the Meizu 16X comes with the same set of cameras we have seen on the Meizu 16: 12 MP + 20 MP dual cameras at the back, and 20 MP single camera on the front.

With that being said, just like the Meizu 16, the Meizu 16X also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by simply placing your finger on a specific area of the screen. In addition to in-display fingerprint scanner, the 16X also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

On the software front, the Meizu 16X runs Android Oreo and also comes with full-screen gestures that let you navigate through the UI.

Lastly, the smartphone comes in three colors – Black, White and Gold – and ships with a 3100 mAh battery which is larger than the 3010 mAh battery on the Meizu 16.

Meizu 16X Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 AMOLED display with 1,00,000 : 1 contrast ratio, 402 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 AMOLED display with 1,00,000 : 1 contrast ratio, 402 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 6P lens) + 20 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture, 5P lens) with Portrait Mode, PDAF, 3x lossless zoom and 6-ring LED flash

12 MP (wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 6P lens) + 20 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture, 5P lens) with Portrait Mode, PDAF, 3x lossless zoom and 6-ring LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, Smart Background Blur and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, Smart Background Blur and ArcSoft® Beauty Algorithm Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Full-Screen Gestures, mEngine

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock, Full-Screen Gestures, mEngine Colors: Black, White, Gold

Black, White, Gold Battery: 3100 mAh

Meizu 16X Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥ 2098 (around $306/₹22,160)

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥ 2398 (around $350/₹25,328)

Availability: Goes on sale from September 26 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

Source