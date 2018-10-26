Lenovo Z5 Pro with slide-out cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner launching on November 1

Back in June this year, Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the OPPO Find X, and with it, the company introduced the concept of slide-out cameras to achieve an almost bezel-less look. Yesterday, another Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi MIX 3 which too comes with slide-out cameras. And, next week on October 31, one more Chinese brand – Honor – is going to launch the Magic 2 which too will boast the slide-out camera design. Well, it looks like this design trend is picking up slowly, as Chinese technology brand Lenovo too will be launching a smartphone with slide-out cameras next month.

Lenovo has announced that it will be launching the Lenovo Z5 Pro on November 1. This new comes from Lenovo’s Vice President Chang Cheng through Chinese social network Weibo. Cheng shared two posters on Weibo announcing the November 1 launch date of the Z5 Pro.

That said, the posters shared by Cheng not only confirm the November 1 launch date of the Z5 Pro, but also confirm that the smartphone will come with slide-out camera design. The smartphone will come with dual front cameras, and, both these cameras will be placed on the slider of the phone. The cameras on the Z5 Pro will also come with some AI-based features which isn’t all that surprising to know.

In addition to slide-out design and dual front cameras, the Z5 Pro will also be coming with in-display fingerprint scanner.

There aren’t too many details available right now about the Lenovo Z5 Pro, but, past leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with quad cameras at the back. Either way, we don’t have to wait much to know everything about the Z5 Pro as we are less than a week away from the launch.

