OnePlus 6T full specs and marketing material leak ahead of October 29 launch

The OnePlus 6T is all set to be launched next week on October 29, and, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, full specifications of the OnePlus 6T have leaked online along with some of its marketing material.

The full specs sheet and marketing material (attached below) of the OnePlus 6T has leaked online revealing what the smartphone could come with. According to the leaked specs sheet, the OnePlus 6T will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be paired with 8 GB RAM and have 128 GB of storage on board. However, previously leaked information suggest that the 6T will come in a total of three different memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The OnePlus 6T will sport a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display having aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display will also come with a notch, but it will be a waterdrop-shaped notch, and the one we have seen on the OnePlus 6. That said, the display on 6T will be covered with Gorilla Glass 6, and, the phone will have a screen-to-body ratio of 86%.

On the software front, the OnePlus 6T will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. And, for photography, the 6T will come with dual cameras – 16 MP and 20 MP – at the back, along with a 20 MP single snapper on the front. All three of these cameras will have f/1.7 aperture.

As you can see from the images above, the fingerprint scanner that was present on the OnePlus 6 below the dual cameras at the back is missing from the 6T. Well that’s because the OnePlus 6T will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner; something that’s already confirmed by OnePlus.

Unlike the 6, the 6T won’t be coming with a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which means you will no longer be able to charge the phone and listen to the music at the same. OnePlus said the headphone jack has been removed from the 6T in favor “improved battery life”. Speaking of battery, the leaked specs sheet reveals that the 6T will ship with a 3700 mAh battery, which is 400 mAh larger than the battery on OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6T Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 20 MP (f/1.7 aperture) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/1.7 aperture

20 MP with f/1.7 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant)

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM variants), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM variant) SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 3700 mAh

OnePlus 6T Price in India [Expected]

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹37,999

₹37,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹40,999

₹40,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: ₹44,999

There’s not much we have to wait now to know everything officially about the OnePlus 6T as we are just three days away from the launch.

