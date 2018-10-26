Infinix HOT S3X launched in India with 6.2-inch notched display, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Back in early February this year, Chinese smartphone brand Infinix, which is owned by Transsion Holdings, launched the Hot S3 smartphone in India with a starting price of ₹8999. And now, after more than eight months from then, the company has launched the Infinix Hot S3X in India.

The Infinix Hot S3X, like the Hot S3, is a budget smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 SoC which is coupled with 3 GB RAM. The smartphone boots up to Android 8.1 Oreo which is layered with Hummingbird XOS 3.3 custom Android skin atop.

The Hot S3X sports a 6.2-inch display on the front that has a resolution of 1500 x 720 pixels. The display also has a notch up top. The back of the smartphone has a shiny, glossy finish that makes it look premium.

Moving on, the Infinix Hot S3X rocks dual camera setup at the back which is placed in top-left corner in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera, both of which are accompanied by a LED flash placed below them. For selfies and video calls, you get a 16 MP single camera on the front which too is accompanied by flash so that you can take relatively brighter photos in low-light conditions.

You can choose the Hot S3X from three different colors – Sandstone Black, Ice Blue, and Tradewinds Gray. The phone also comes packed with a 4000 mAh battery which should take you through a full day on single charge with ease. Oh, and yes, there’s also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone for additional security.

Infinix Hot S3X Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Hummingbird XOS 3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Hummingbird XOS 3.3 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1500 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

6.2-inch HD+ (1500 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with flash

16 MP with flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Sandstone Black, Ice Blue, and Tradewinds Gray

Sandstone Black, Ice Blue, and Tradewinds Gray Battery: 4000 mAh

Infinity HOT S3X Price in India and Availability