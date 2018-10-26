Xiaomi Mi A2 6 GB RAM variant launched in India, here are the pricing and availability details

Back in August this year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Mi A2 Android One smartphone in India. The Mi A2 comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. But, in India, Xiaomi didn’t launch the 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant. Furthermore, the company also didn’t reveal the pricing and availability details of the 6 GB RAM variant in India. But now, after more than two months from the India announcement, the Mi A2 6 GB RAM variant has been finally launched in India.

The Mi A2 6 GB RAM variant was listed on Xiaomi India’s website yesterday which hinted at its imminent launch in India. While the 6 GB RAM variant was listed on Xiaomi India’s website with a price tag of ₹19,999, Xiaomi has said that it will be available at an introductory price of ₹17,999 for limited period.

The Mi A2 6 GB RAM variant will be available for purchase through Amazon India at 12 pm today. In addition to that, it will also be available at Mi.com.

That said, the Mi A2 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage which was launched in India with a price tag of ₹16,999 is currently available at a discounted price of ₹14,999. With that being said, apart from the differences in the amount of RAM and internal storage, everything else remains the same across all the models of the Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash

20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano Dual 4G

Dual Nano Dual 4G Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 4+ (exclusively in India)

Do check out our Xiaomi Mi A2 review if you are planning to buy one.