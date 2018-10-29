This is when POCO F1 will finally receive MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO (known as POCOPHONE outside India) launched the POCO F1 in India back in August. However, the smartphone came with MIUI 9.6 instead of MIUI 10. Well, POCO did roll-out the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for POCO F1 last month, and now, the company has finally revealed when it will roll-out the stable ROM for this smartphone.

In a post on MIUI Forums, POCO has revealed that the POCO F1 will receive the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM this week. However, the company didn’t reveal exactly which day of the week will the POCO F1 get MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update.

In addition to that, POCO also said that it has added support for customizing app icon size and desktop grid on POCO Launcher. This will be rolled out through an update via Google Play Store next week. Besides, the company also said that it will roll-out dark mode for app drawer on POCO Launcher soon.

The POCO F1 is incapable of playing HD videos on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video because of the lack of support for Widevine L1. Well, POCO says that this issue will be fixed by the end of this year through a Beta update.

POCO F1 users are also facing incompatibility issues with Asphalt 8 and 9, and, POCO has said that they had a meeting with the Gameloft team and “believe this issue would be solved soon”. POCO F1 users have also been complaining of the phone’s notch covering the content while playing PUBG Mobile. Well, POCO says this issue has been solved by the PUBG Mobile team, and that the team will fix this issue for POCOPHONE F1 users soon.

POCO has also addressed feedback related to many other issues pertaining to the POCO F1. You can click here to know more.

POCO F1 Specifications

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant) Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports Quick Charge 3.0)

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

₹23,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ₹28,999

Do check out our POCO F1 review if you are planning to buy one.