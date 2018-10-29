Airtel ₹399 postpaid plan revised, now offers 1-year of Amazon Prime subscription for free

Back in August this year, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – revised its ₹399 postpaid plan to offer 20 GB additional data to its customers for a year. However, unlike other postpaid plans that are priced at ₹499, ₹649, ₹799 and ₹1199, this plan didn’t offer 1-year of Amazon Prime subscription for free. Well, that changes now as Airtel just revised its ₹399 postpaid plan.

Airtel has revised its ₹399 postpaid plan to offer 1-year of Amazon Prime subscription worth ₹999 for free. At press time, Airtel’s official website doesn’t reflect this change, however, if you are an Airtel postpaid customer subscribed to the ₹399 plan, you can open the My Airtel app and tap on the ‘Airtel Thanks’ banner. Under the ‘Your Benefits’ section, you will find the 1-year free Amazon Prime subscription offer.

To get 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription, just tap on ‘Claim Now’, then on ‘Proceed’, and then follow the instructions. However, do note that this offer is not available for those who already have Amazon Prime subscription.

Speaking about the ₹399 postpaid plan itself, it offers benefits like unlimited local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, and free access to Wynk Music. The plan initially offered 20 GB 3G/4G data per billing cycle with data roll-over, but, it now offers 40 GB data instead.

With this revision of the ₹399 plan, all of Airtel’s plans under MyPlan Infinity – priced at ₹399, ₹499, ₹649, ₹799 and ₹1199 – now offer 1-year of Amazon Prime subscription for free. With Amazon Prime subscription, you get access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Reading, 2-day free delivery, and, access to deals that are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Are you an Airtel postpaid customer? Which of the aforementioned postpaid plans are you currently subscribed to?