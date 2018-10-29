Chinese smartphone brand nubia launched its very first gaming smartphone – the nubia Red Magic – back in April this year. And, if the latest report is to be believed, then the nubia Red Magic will be reaching Indian shores pretty soon. After Diwali, to be precise.

According to a report by Gadgets360, nubia will be launching its Red Magic gaming smartphone in India after Diwali. This means the smartphone could launch in India any time after November 11. The report further states that the Red Magic would be priced in India under ₹30,000. In China, the base variant of the Red Magic is priced at ¥2499 which translates to around ₹26,380, whereas the top model is priced at ¥2999 which translates to around ₹31,656.

For those unaware, the nubia Red Magic is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 SoC which is mated to 6 or 8 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage whereas the 8 GB RAM variant comes with 128 GB of internal storage.

Being a gaming smartphone, the Red Magic comes with features like glowing RGB LED lights, dedicated Game Button, and vents for air cooling. The smartphone runs nubia Red Magic OS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. You can check out full specs of nubia Red Magic down below.

nubia Red Magic Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash

24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights

Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights Colors: Black, Red

Black, Red Battery: 3800 mAh

There’s no word from nubia regarding the launch of Red Magic in India. However, in our opinion, nubia should skip the Red Magic and launch the Red Magic 2 instead in India. After all, the smartphone is more than six months old and is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 SoC. In comparison, the Red Magic 2 that’s going to be unveiled soon will be coming with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10 GB RAM, and dual air cooling.