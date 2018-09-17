MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.13 released for POCO F1

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi recently released MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Y2 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. And now, the company has released MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for the POCO F1 that was launched in India last month.

Xiaomi has rolled out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.13 for POCO F1. Xiaomi developed a special version of MIUI – called MIUI for POCO – for the POCO F1 that’s a bit different from the MIUI we see on other Xiaomi smartphones. And, unlike MIUI, MIUI for POCO comes with an app drawer, which means you don’t have to deal with all the app icons that appear on home screen.

The update weighs more than 2.5 GB in size and is based on Android Oreo. The changelog doesn’t mention any new features, but the update does iron out some bugs related to app icons in notification panel, “Ok Google” hotword, and, audio output from headphones while playing PUBG Mobile.

Here’s the entire changelog of MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.9.13 for POCO F1:

Fix – Some App icons are not showing in notification panel

Fix – The issue of “OK Google” not working

Fix – The issue of low and distorted headphone output sound while playing PUBG

The POCO F1 was launched last month in India with a starting price of ₹20,999. It comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 64 GB storage variant is priced at ₹20,999, 128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹23,999, and, the 256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹28,999. The 64 GB and 256 GB variants are sold through flash sales, whereas the 128 GB variant is available for purchase through open sale on Mi.com and Flipkart. The company recently also confirmed that the POCO F1 is splash resistant and supports Quick Charge 4.0.

POCO F1 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9.6 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (22460 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash

12 MP (1.4μm pixel size, f/1.9 aperture) dual pixel auto-focus + 5 MP (1.2μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture) with Portrait Mode, HDR, AI Beauty Mode, AI Scene Detection, EIS for video recording, and, dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection

20 MP Super Pixel with f/2.0 aperture, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Detection Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM)

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB UFS 2.1 (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, LiquiCool Technology, P2i Water Repellent Coating Colors: Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant)

Graphite Black, Steel Blue, Rosso Red, Armored Edition (only available with 8 GB RAM variant) Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 (bundled adapter supports Quick Charge 3.0)

POCO F1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹20,999

₹20,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹23,999

₹23,999 Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ₹28,999

₹28,999 Availability: Available on Mi.com and Flipkart

You can head over to the Source link below to download the Fastboot file that weighs more than 2.5 GB in size.

Source