Airtel tops the charts in OpenSignal’s 4G download speed tests, Jio leads the way in 4G availability

Back in April this year, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – emerged winner in OpenSignal’s 4G download speed tests. Well, the telco has won that award again in OpenSignal’s latest speed tests.

OpenSignal’s latest ‘India Mobile Network Experience Report’ is out, and, according to that report, telecom operator Airtel offered the highest overall 4G download speeds in India. Airtel topped the charts with an overall download speed of 7.53 Mbps, whereas BSNL came last with an overall download speed of 2.70 Mbps.

Following Airtel is Jio that offered overall download speed of 5.47 Mbps, whereas Vodafone and Idea came at the third and fourth place respectively with overall download speeds of 5.20 and 4.92 Mbps respectively.

If we only look at the 4G speeds, Airtel again emerged winner with a speed of 9.96 Mbps, whereas Vodafone and Idea secured second and third spot with speeds of 6.59 and 6.29 Mbps respectively. Jio came last in 4G download speed tests with a speed of 5.47 Mbps. BSNL is out of question here as it doesn’t have 4G network in the country yet. However, this state-run telco came first in 3G download speed tests with a speed of 2.70 Mbps. BSNL was followed by Airtel, Idea and Vodafone in that order with speeds of 2.53, 2.47 and 2.31 Mbps respectively.

“We are delighted to see a reputed international platform rating Airtel as India’s fastest network. This latest report is yet another reaffirmation of Airtel’s obsession with network excellence. Our focus remains on building the fastest and the best network that enables a high quality digital experience for discerning customers who prefer network quality over deals and discounts.” said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

“Over the last 90 days our pace of deployment and investment has continued to pick up. This is allowing us to decisively win with 4G customers in the top 500 cities. We remain committed to leveraging state of the art technologies and tools to delivering India’s decisively best network and sustain our leadership.” Sekhon further added.

While Airtel emerged winner in overall download speed tests, Idea Cellular – often referred to as Idea – topped OpenSignal’s overall upload speed tests. The telco offered overall upload speed of 2.88 Mbps. Following Idea is Vodafone, Airtel, Jio and BSNL in that order who offered overall upload speeds of 2.31, 1.90, 1.58 and 0.76 Mbps respectively.

Idea also ranked first in OpenSignal’s 4G upload speed tests with a score of 3.97 Mbps. Idea was followed by Vodafone, Airtel and Jio with 4G upload speeds of 3.03, 2.56 and 1.58 Mbps respectively. As far as 3G upload speed tests are concerned, Idea clocked 0.92 Mbps, Vodafone clocked 0.80 Mbps, BSNL clocked 0.76 Mbps, and Airtel came last with 0.55 Mbps.

While Airtel emerged winner in OpenSignal’s overall 4G download speed tests, and Idea in upload speed tests, Jio led the way in 4G availability and latency experience. However, we didn’t get any winner in the video experience department due to a draw between Airtel, Vodafone and Jio. But, if we look at the numbers, then Airtel had the highest score of 39.30 out of 100 in the video experience department, with Vodafone and Jio not too far behind.

You can click here if you are interested in going through the entire report of OpenSignal for India.

