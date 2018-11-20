Last weekend, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for Redmi 5A in India. And now, the company has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for two more smartphones in India – the Redmi 5, and the Redmi 6 Pro.

The Redmi 5 was launched in India back in March this year with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, whereas, the Redmi 6 Pro was launched in India back in September this year with MIUI 9.6 based on Android Oreo. However, Xiaomi has now started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for both the smartphones in the country. For those unaware, MIUI 10 is the latest version of MIUI which is Xiaomi’s custom Android skin.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Redmi 5 carries version number V10.1.2.0.NDAMIFI, whereas the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Redmi 6 Pro carries version number V10.0.1.0.ODMMIFH. Both these smartphones are receiving their MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM updates over-the-air, however, the update for Redmi 5 weighs 348 MB in size, whereas the update for Redmi 6 Pro weighs 609 MB in size.

Here’s the changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 5 and Redmi 6 Pro:

Designed for full screen experience All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

Natural sound system You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI. We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to. Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important.

Other improvements and optimizations Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too!



With Redmi 5 and Redmi 6 Pro receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India, the total number of Xiaomi smartphones running MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India are 11. Before Redmi 5 and Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi 5, Mi MIX 2, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 5A in India.

Has your Xiaomi smartphone received the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM yet?

Source 1, 2