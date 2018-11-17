Xiaomi Redmi 5A receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India
Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 6A in India. And now, the company has started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for its predecessor – the Redmi 5A.
The Redmi 5A was launched in India last year in November with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. And now, after almost a year from its launch, it’s receiving the latest version of MIUI – the MIUI 10. The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 5A is rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units in the country within a week or two.
The MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM rolling out for Redmi 5A in India carries version number V10.1.1.0.NCKMIFI and weighs 271 MB in size. However, the update doesn’t bring in Android Oreo to the Redmi 5A as it’s still based on Nougat. Furthermore, Xiaomi hasn’t updated the Android security patch level either which is currently July 1, 2018.
Here’s the changelog of MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for Redmi 5A:
- Designed for full screen experience
- All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.
- Natural sound system
- You won’t get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI.
- We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you’ll hear something only when you need to.
- Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire, and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what’s important.
- Other improvements and optimizations
- Other system apps (including Clock and Notes) got a major revamp too!