Back in early April this year, we came across a report stating that Google is working on a mid-range Pixel smartphone for markets like India. Then in June, another report stated that Google’s mid-range Pixel would be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. And then more recently, in September, one more report came out stating that Google would launch a mid-tier Pixel smartphone in India to rival OnePlus. Well, even after multiple reports, we still haven’t got any word from Google about this mid-range Pixel smartphone. But, it now looks like a mid-range Pixel smartphone is actually real and might launch soon as specifications and live images of what’s allegedly the Pixel 3 Lite have leaked online.

The images and specifications of what’s allegedly the Google Pixel 3 Lite have leaked out of Russia. As you can see from the images, the Pixel 3 Lite looks similar to the Pixel 3, however, its bezels are a bit larger. Besides, the notch that’s present on the Pixel 3 XL isn’t present on the Pixel 3 Lite. Having said that, while the Pixel 3 and 3 XL both have glass bodies, the Pixel 3 Lite makes do with a plastic one. After all, it’s going to be a “budget” offering from Google.

The Pixel 3 Lite has its SIM card slot on the left (no microSD card slot though), whereas the power button and volume rocker reside on the right. Oh, and yes, the power button on the Pixel 3 Lite is in neon yellow color, instead of green on the Pixel 3 XL.

The bottom of the smartphone has a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker and microphone, and up top, you have secondary microphone and *drum rolls* the much beloved 3.5 mm headphone jack which is unavailable on both the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. However, unlike the 3 and 3 XL, the Lite variant doesn’t come with dual front-facing speakers. Well, it’s going to be a budget variant, so you can expect Google to cut some corners.

The specifications of the Pixel 3 XL Lite have also leaked alongside its images. According to the leaked specs, the Pixel 3 XL Lite is powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. For photography, the 3 XL Lite has a 12 MP snapper at the back and an 8 MP snapper on the front. However, the quality of both these cameras is said to be the same as the cameras on Pixel 3. This should entice a lot many buyers. You can check out the remaining leaked specs of Pixel 3 Lite down below.

Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 615

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 5.56-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 444 ppi pixel density

Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Not supported

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 2915 mAh

The Google Pixel 3 Lite is codenamed ‘Sargo’ and is expected to be priced between $400 to $500. A previous report stated that Google could launch its mid-range Pixel smartphone in India next year. Well, considering the prices of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, if Google gets the pricing right for the Pixel 3 Lite in India, then it could be a strong contender in the mid-range segment.

