It has turned out to be a great weekend for some Indians who were eagerly waiting for Android Pie update on their smartphones. Yesterday, Lenovo-owned Motorola rolled out Android Pie update for Motorola One Power in India. And now, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi too has started rolling out Android Pie update for one of its smartphones – the Mi A2.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has started receiving the Android 9.0 Pie update in India. The update weighs more than 1 GB in size and is rolling out over-the-air. Being an Android Pie update, it brings along a new UI as well as features like Adaptive Battery, Gesture Navigation, App Actions, and more. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level to November 5, 2018 which is impressive as this patch is often only rolled out to select Nexus and Pixel devices, and contains full security string.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India back in August this year with Android 8.1 Oreo. The Mi A2 is an Android One smartphone and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. You can check out full specs of Mi A2 down below.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie)

Android 8.1 Oreo (upgradeable to Android 9.0 Pie) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, 403 ppi pixel density and 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass 5 Rear Camera: 12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash

12 MP Sony IMX486 (f/1.75 aperture, 1.25 μm large pixels, PDAF) + 20 MP Sony IMX376 (f/1.75 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, PDAF, 4-in-1 pixel binning) with AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie, Auto-HDR, EIS for video recording, 4K/1080p/720p/480p video recording at 30fps, 1080p video recording at 60 fps, Slow Motion video recording (720p at 120 fps) and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash

20 MP Sony IMX376 with f/2.2 aperture, 2.0 μm large pixels, Auto-HDR, AI Portrait Mode, AI Beautify 4.0, Group Selfie and Flash Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) SIM: Dual Nano Dual 4G

Dual Nano Dual 4G Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Google Lens, Unlimited High-Quality Google Photos Storage Battery: 3010 mAh with Quick Charge 4+ (exclusively in India)

The Mi A2 recently got a permanent price cut in India of ₹1000 in India. The 4 GB RAM variant now costs ₹15,999 whereas the 6 GB RAM variant costs ₹18,999. You can check out our Xiaomi Mi A2 review if you are planning to buy one.

Speaking of the Android Pie update, it should reach all the units of Mi A2 within a week or two. But, if you couldn’t wait, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.