These Xiaomi smartphones just got a permanent price cut in India

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi recently hiked the price of five of its products in India which include the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch, and, the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i. And now, Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut for three of its smartphones in India.

Xiaomi has announced a permanent price cut for Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 in India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India back in February this year with a price tag of ₹13,999 (later increased to ₹14,999) for the 4 GB RAM variant and ₹16,999 for the 6 GB RAM variant. The Redmi Y2 was launched later in June with a price tag of ₹9999 for the 3 GB RAM variant and ₹12,999 for the 4 GB RAM. And, lastly, the Mi A2 was launched in the country in August with a price tag of ₹16,999 for the 4 GB RAM variant. The company later launched the 6 GB RAM variant of Mi A2 in India for ₹19,999.

Xiaomi has reduced the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2 by ₹1000. However, out of the two variants of Redmi Y2, only the 4 GB RAM variant has got a price cut. The 3 GB RAM variant is still priced at ₹9999.

Here’s how much the phones cost after permanent price cut:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹13,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹11,999

Xiaomi Mi A2 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹15,999

Xiaomi Mi A2 (6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ₹18,999

Xiaomi permanently dropped the prices of the aforementioned smartphones in India to celebrate its No.1 position for five straight quarters in India according to a latest IDC report. The price cut is applicable across all sales channels.

That said, Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India next week on November 22. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. It will go on its first sale on November 23.