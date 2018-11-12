Last week, Realme hiked the price of two of its smartphones in India – the Realme 2 and the Realme C1. And now, Xiaomi too has hiked the price of some of its products in India.

Xiaomi has hiked the price of a total of five of its products in India which include the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A, Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch, and, the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i.

The price of Redmi 6 (3 GB + 32 GB) variant has been increased by ₹500 which means it now costs ₹8499 instead of ₹7999 which was its introductory price for two months from the launch. The price of 64 GB storage variant of Redmi 6 remains unchanged though. That said, the price of 16 and 32 GB storage variants of Redmi 6A has been increased by ₹600 and ₹500 respectively, which means the 16 and 32 GB storage variants now cost ₹6599 and ₹7499 respectively.

With that being said, the price of Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch and Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch has been increased by ₹1000 and ₹2000 respectively. Lastly, the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Black also got a price hike of ₹100. However, it’s worth noting that the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i was launched with a price tag of ₹899 in India and had received a price cut of ₹100 back in late July due to GST. So in a way, the 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is now available at its launch price.

Here’s a quick summary of price hike of Xiaomi products:

Redmi 6 (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage): ₹8499 (increase of ₹500)

Redmi 6A (2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage): ₹6599 (increase of ₹600)

Redmi 6A (2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage): ₹7499 (increase of ₹500)

Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch: ₹15,999 (increase of ₹1000)

Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch: ₹31,999 (increase of ₹2000)

10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Black: ₹899 (increase of ₹100)

Xiaomi has increased the price of these products in India citing the same reason that was given by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth – depreciation of Indian Rupee (INR) against American Dollar (USD).

“As you are aware, rupee has depreciated against the dollar by nearly 15% since the beginning of the year, which has resulted in a significant rise in input cost for us. To offset this, a few of our products will witness marginal price adjustment and will now move on from their introductory price phase announced during their launch in September.” said Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

Well, this isn’t the first time Xiaomi has hiked the price of its products in India citing depreciation of Indian Rupee as the reason. Back in late April this year, Xiaomi increased the price of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV 4 55-inch in India for the same reason. Having said that, Manu Jain has assured that Xiaomi would reduce the price of its products if Indian Rupee gets strong against American Dollar.