Here’s when HMD Global might launch the Nokia 8.1 in India

The last Nokia smartphone that HMD Global launched in India was the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The Nokia 3.1 Plus was launched in India a month ago with a starting price of ₹11,499. Well, if a latest report is to be believed, then the next Nokia smartphone reaching Indian shores might be the yet-to-be-announced Nokia 8.1.

According to a latest report, HMD Global is said to launch the Nokia 8.1 in India later this month on November 28 with a price tag of ₹23,999. HMD Global hasn’t announced the Nokia 8.1 yet, but, rumor mills have it that HMD will announce the Nokia X7 as Nokia 8.1 for global markets. The Nokia X7 was launched last month in China.

The Nokia X7 was initially expected to launch as Nokia 7.1 Plus for global markets, but, it’s said that Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – had a change of heart, and decided to launch the Nokia X7 as Nokia 8.1 instead for global markets. The Nokia 7.1 Plus will be a different smartphone and won’t be launched until Mobile World Congress next year in late February.

The Nokia 8.1 had appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench over three weeks ago with its key specifications. According to the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 8.1 will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC that will be paired with 4 GB RAM. The Nokia 8.1 unit that was passed through Geekbench was running Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android, so we are expecting the smartphone to boot up to Android Pie instead of Oreo.

As the Nokia 8.1 is said to be a re-branded Nokia X7 for global markets, the design and hardware specifications are likely to remain the same. You can check out specifications of Nokia X7 down below.

Nokia X7 Specifications