Nokia 8.1 specs revealed through popular benchmarking website

Back in August last year, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8. And then in late February this year, at Mobile World Congress, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8 Sirocco. Well now, it seems the company will be launching the Nokia 8.1 soon, specifications of which have been revealed through a popular benchmarking site.

The Nokia 8.1 has made an appearance on Geekbench with its key specifications. According to the Geekbench listing, the Nokia 8.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The smartphone is also running Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android.

The Nokia 8.1 also made a score of 1841 and 5807 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. That said, as always, the Geekbench listing didn’t reveal any other hardware details of the Nokia 8.1, hence, we will have to wait for the smartphone to pop-up on other benchmarking sites like AnTuTu and GFXBench for more details.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco are both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 which is a flagship chip from last year, but, the Nokia 8.1 is powered by Snapdragon 710 which is a mid-range chip. Well, that doesn’t mean the Snapdragon 710 is a slouch. In fact, it’s more of a lite variant of Snapdragon 845 flagship chip which has powered majority of the flagship Android devices launched this year.

There’s no word from HMD yet regarding Nokia 8.1, and, there also aren’t any rumors right now surrounding the launch date of this Nokia smartphone. But, irrespective of when HMD launches the Nokia 8.1, one thing is for sure: it will be one of the first Nokia smartphones to run Android Pie out of the box.

Now that Nokia 8.1 has passed through Geekbench, we expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks, if not days.

