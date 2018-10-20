Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi recently announced its 21-day sale with discounts of up to ₹3000 on select smartphones to celebrate the festival of Diwali. The discount offers are available on purchases made from Mi Home and Mi Preferred Stores across the country. However, the company has now announced its online-only ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale with discounts, ₹1 flash sale, and more.

The ‘Diwali With Mi’ sale is a three-day sale that kicks off on October 23 and ends on October 25. It will go live on Xiaomi India’s website offering discounts, cashbacks, coupons, and more to the customers. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Discount Offers:

Redmi Note 5 Pro 4 GB RAM variant: ₹12,999 (discounted price)

₹12,999 (discounted price) Redmi Y2 4 GB RAM variant: ₹10,999 (discounted price)

₹10,999 (discounted price) Mi A2 4 GB RAM variant: ₹14,999 (discounted price)

₹14,999 (discounted price) Redmi 6 Pro 4 GB RAM variant: ₹10,999 (discounted price)

₹10,999 (discounted price) 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i: ₹699 (discounted price)

₹699 (discounted price) Mi Band HRX Edition: ₹999 (discounted price)

₹999 (discounted price) Mi Earphones Basic: ₹349 (discounted price)

₹349 (discounted price) Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch: ₹21,999 (discounted price)

₹21,999 (discounted price) Mi Body Composition Scale: ₹1799 (discounted price)

₹1799 (discounted price) Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver: ₹899 (discounted price)

₹899 (discounted price) Mi Selfie Stick Tripod: ₹999 (discounted price)

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ ₹1 Flash Sale:

Mi Home Security Camera 360°: ₹1 (October 23 at 4 pm | 35 units available)

₹1 (October 23 at 4 pm | 35 units available) POCO F1 Steel Blue 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: ₹1 (October 23 at 4 pm | 10 units available)

₹1 (October 23 at 4 pm | 10 units available) Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2: ₹1 (October 24 at 4 pm | 30 units available)

₹1 (October 24 at 4 pm | 30 units available) Redmi Note 5 Pro Gold 4 GB RAM variant: ₹1 (October 24 at 4 pm | 10 units available)

₹1 (October 24 at 4 pm | 10 units available) Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch: ₹1 (October 25 at 4 pm | 5 units available)

₹1 (October 25 at 4 pm | 5 units available) Mi A2: ₹1 (October 25 at 4 pm | 10 units available)

Xiaomi ‘Diwali With Mi’ Bundle Offers:

Redmi 6A + 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i: ₹699 (October 23 at 6 pm | 20 units available)

₹699 (October 23 at 6 pm | 20 units available) Mi Luggage 20 + Mi Travel U-Shaped Pillow: ₹999 (October 23 at 6 pm | 20 units available)

₹999 (October 23 at 6 pm | 20 units available) POCO F1 + Mi Home Security Camera 360°: ₹2699 (October 24 at 6 pm | 20 units available)

₹2699 (October 24 at 6 pm | 20 units available) Mi Home Pocket Speaker 2 + Mi Car Charger: ₹599 (October 24 at 6 pm | 20 units available)

₹599 (October 24 at 6 pm | 20 units available) Mi Casual Backpack + Mi Earphones Basic: ₹349 (October 25 at 6 pm | 20 units available)

₹349 (October 25 at 6 pm | 20 units available) Mi Air Purifier 2S + Filter: ₹2499 (October 25 at 6 pm | 20 units available)

Xiaomi ‘Diwali with Mi’ Coupons:

₹50 coupon on minimum transaction worth ₹600 on accessories (October 23 at 10 am)

₹100 coupon on minimum transaction worth ₹600 on accessories (October 23 at 10 am)

₹200 coupon on minimum transaction worth ₹600 on accessories (October 23 at 10 am)

₹500 coupon on minimum transaction worth ₹1000 on accessories (October 23 at 10 am)

Other Discounts and Cashbacks:

₹750 instant discount on purchases made through SBI Credit Cards with minimum transaction value of ₹7500

Cashback of ₹500 from Paytm on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro and POCO F1

₹500 discount on purchase of 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A through Amazon Pay

Coupons worth ₹3500 from ixigo on purchases made through smartphones

Up to ₹2000 SuperCash cashback from MobiKwik

Like we already said, this sale kicks off on October 23 and ends on October 25. You can click here to know more about other offers.