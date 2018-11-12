Samsung W2019 flip phone launched with Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual displays and dual cameras

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently gave us a glimpse of its foldable display smartphone at its Developer Conference held in San Francisco. This smartphone comes with two displays – the smaller one measures 4.58-inch and the larger measures 7.3-inch. However, there’s no way you can get your hands on one right now as there’s still months to go for this foldable display smartphone to hit the market. But, if you so want a dual display smartphone from Samsung, you can buy the Samsung W2019 flip phone launched by the company.

Samsung has launched W2019 which is a smartphone having the design of flip phones from the bygone era. This flip phone from Samsung comes with two Super AMOLED displays – both of which measure 4.2-inches diagonally, have aspect ratio of 16:9, and a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. One of these displays is placed on the outer cover, whereas the other one is revealed when you flip open the phone.

Opening the phone also reveals the numpad as well as other keys. In terms of build, the Samsung W2019 comes with diamond-cut aluminium and glass. However, due to the nature of the design, the W2019 is a bit thicker than the smartphones available in the market right now.

Speaking about the innards, the Samsung W2019 comes powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The phone is offered in two storage options – 128 GB and 256 GB. But, if that’s not enough, you also have the option to further expand the storage up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The Samsung W2019 not only comes with dual displays, but also comes with dual cameras at the back. You get two 12 MP cameras at the back that come with variable aperture, and, for selfies and video calls, you get an 8 MP camera which can be accessed when you unfold the phone.

On the software front, the Samsung W2019 runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung’s custom UI atop, and, it also has Samsung’s digital assistant Bixby in tow.

Lastly, the Samsung W2019 ships with a 3070 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. Oh, and yes, in case you are wondering, the W2019 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, à la Galaxy A7 (2018).

Samsung W2019 Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 4.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED dual display with 16:9 aspect ratio

4.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED dual display with 16:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4) with OIS, 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Digital Zoom, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording in 720p and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.5-f/2.4 aperture) + 12 MP (f/2.4) with OIS, 2x Optical Zoom, 10x Digital Zoom, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording in 720p and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner

Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Iris Scanner Colors: Gold, Platinum

Gold, Platinum Battery: 3070 mAh

Samsung W2019 Price and Availability

Price: ¥18,999 (around $2727/₹1,98,976) for 128 GB storage variant

¥18,999 (around $2727/₹1,98,976) for 128 GB storage variant Availability: Available only in China

Source