Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus announced the OnePlus 6T last month on October 29, and then a day later – on October 30 – OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in India. The OnePlus 6T is offered in two colors – Mirror Black and Midnight Black. However, OnePlus will soon be launching a third color variant of 6T in India – Thunder Purple.

Last week, OnePlus launched the Thunder Purple color variant of the OnePlus 6T in China, and now, the company is all set to launch this new color variant in India as well as for global markets. OnePlus hinted at the India launch of Thunder Purple variant by tweeting “Elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms. #ThunderPurple is coming”.

Elegance infused with the brilliance of thunderstorms. #ThunderPurple is coming pic.twitter.com/Im29g8Ny0p — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 11, 2018

OnePlus didn’t say when exactly is the Thunder Purple variant of 6T coming to India, but, going by the tweet, we are expecting OnePlus to bring this new variant to India by the end of this month. Needless to say, apart from the differences in color, there are no differences between the Thunder Purple variant, and the Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants of OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6T Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

Mirror Black, Midnight Black Battery: 3700 mAh with OnePlus Fast Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6T Price in India and Availability