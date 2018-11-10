This is what Samsung’s foldable display smartphone looks like

We have been hearing about Samsung’s foldable display smartphone for years now, and, at its Samsung Developer Conference held in San Francisco, Samsung finally showed off its foldable display smartphone as promised.

Samsung showed off its foldable display smartphone at its Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco. However, what Samsung showed was a prototype and it only gave us a glimpse of the foldable display – called Infinity Flex Display – while hiding the phone’s design.

As previously reported, Samsung’s foldable smartphone comes with two OLED displays – one that measures 4.58-inch, and the other that measures 7.3-inch. The larger display is foldable, while the smaller one sits on the outer cover. This foldable phone also doubles up as tablet. The smaller display allows you to use it as a smartphone, whereas the larger display lets you use it as a tablet – you just have to unfold it. You can click here to see it in action.

Samsung has said that users will be able to run three apps simultaneously on its foldable smartphone on larger display using a feature called multi-active window. Besides, Google has also announced support for foldable phones which means we can expect more phones with foldable displays to come out next year. As far as Samsung’s foldable phone is concerned, the company hasn’t revealed when exactly will it come to the market, but, Samsung has said that it will start mass production of the Infinity Flex Display in the coming months, so we can expect Samsung’s foldable phone to hit the market sometime next year.

That said, while specifications of Samsung’s foldable phone are currently unknown, the company did reveal specifications of the displays on its foldable phone. The smaller 4.58-inch display has aspect ratio of 21:9, resolution of 1960 x 840 pixels, and a screen density of 420 dpi, whereas, the larger 7.3-inch display has aspect ratio of 4.2:3, a resolution of 2152 x 1536 pixels, and a screen density of 420 dpi.

We will hopefully hear more about Samsung’s foldable phone in the coming months.