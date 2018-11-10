Vivo X21s announced with 6.41-inch display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Back in March this year, BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo X21 UD. And, further expanding its portfolio of X Series of smartphones, Vivo has now launched the Vivo X21s.

The Vivo X21s isn’t actually a new smartphone. It’s just a re-branded Vivo V11 Pro that was launched in India back in early September this year. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 128 GB of storage on-board which is twice of what the V11 Pro has. Well, this is the only difference between the V11 Pro and the X21s.

The Vivo X21s sports a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display that has aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display also has waterdrop-shaped notch up top which is slowly becoming a trend. That said, the X21s has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2%, with a back that’s coated with gradient colors along with 3D curves in tow.

The Vivo X21s has a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 25 MP camera on the front. The front camera has f/2.0 aperture, whereas the 12 MP and 5 MP cameras have f/1.8 and f/2.4 aperture respectively.

Having said that, the X21s also has in-display fingerprint scanner in tow that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen. However, the smartphone also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

Lastly, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3400 mAh battery under-the-hood that supports Dual-Engine Fast Charging, but draws power from a micro USB port (meh).

Vivo X21s Specifications

6 GB RAM: 6 GB

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView Super AMOLED Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Halo FullView Super AMOLED Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 5 MP (f/2.4) Dual Pixel with AI Backlight HDR, AI Low Light Mode, AI Scene Recognition, AI Portrait Framing and LED flash

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Shaping and AI Selfie Lighting

128 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Dual SIM SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, Game Mode Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI-based Digital Assistant, Game Mode

Starry Night Black, Pink Colors: Starry Night Black, Pink

3400 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging Battery: 3400 mAh with Dual-Engine Fast Charging

Vivo X21s Price and Availability

Price: ¥2498 ($360/₹26,091)

Available for purchase in China Availability: Available for purchase in China

