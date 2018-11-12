Last month, Japanese tech giant Sony rolled out Android Pie update for Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact. And, a week later, Sony said that it would start rolling out Android Pie update for Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact from October 26. However, that didn’t happen. But, after two weeks of delay, Sony has finally started rolling out the Android Pie update for these three smartphones.

Sony has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update for Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact. The update is rolling out over-the-air and should take at least a week or two to reach all the units.

In addition to Android Pie features, this update also brings in new UI to camera app, 1080p 960 FPS slow-motion video recording, and HDR video image enhancement. But, strangely enough, the update doesn’t bring along Android Pie navigation gestures and still relies on on-screen navigation buttons. Furthermore, the update also carries October security patch which isn’t the latest. Well, that’s because the update was supposed to roll-out last month, but was probably delayed due to bugs.

That said, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZ1 and Xperia XZ1 Compact aren’t the only smartphones that got their Android Pie updates delayed. The Xperia XZ2 Premium which was slated to receive its Android Pie update last week, on November 7, too hasn’t received the update yet. Well, we are hopeful that Sony will start rolling out Android Pie for Xperia XZ2 Premium in a week or two.

Here’s a summary of Android Pie roll-out schedule for Sony smartphones:

Xperia XZ2 Premium – November 7, 2018

Xperia XA2 – March 4, 2019

Xperia XA2 Ultra – March 4, 2019

Xperia XA2 Plus – March 4, 2019

Have you received the Android Pie update on your Sony smartphone?

Source